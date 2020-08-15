Burlington resident newest director at Community State Bank

BURLINGTON — Chris Miller was recently appointed to the board of directors at Community State Bank.

A lifelong Burlington resident, Miller has also been president of Miller Motor Sales, Inc., for over 33 years.

He is the third generation of Millers to lead the family business, which was founded in Burlington in 1939.

“I love this community and I think it has so much to offer,” said Miller. “One of the greatest aspects that led me to Community State Bank is their commitment and follow-through to serving our community. They live their values inside and outside of their offices, in addition to being a locally owned community business.”

Community State Bank is a $465 million locally owned and operated community bank that has been serving the communities of Southeast Wisconsin since 1898, with offices in Lake Geneva, Burlington, Kenosha, Paddock Lake, Mount Pleasant and Waterford. Its headquarters is in Union Grove.

In addition to leading a family business, Miller contributes his time to the community by serving as a Rotarian for the Rotary Club of Burlington, volunteering as a member of St. Charles Parish, serving on the Burlington Police and Fire Commission, and the Burlington High School Athletic Association.