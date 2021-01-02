 Skip to main content
Lake Geneva man receives award for efforts to fight Alzheimer's Disease

Bonnie Blair with Josh Spiegelhoff

(Left) U.S. Olympic medalist Bonnie Blair presenting the 2020 Blair Cares Award to Lake Genva’s Josh Spiegelhoff.

LAKE GENEVA — The president of a local insurance company was given the 2020 Blair Cares Award for his efforts to fight Alzheimer’s Disease.

Josh Spiegelhoff received the award, which is given annually by the Alzheimer’s Association.

The award is named for Olympic Champion Bonnie Blair, a retired speed skater, who has been actively volunteering to advance the mission of the association since 2001.

Spiegelhoff, who is president of Spiegelhoff Insurance in Lake Geneva, has been involved with the Walworth County Walk to End Alzheimer’s for five years, serving as its chair for the last three.

He also volunteers to support his father and aunt, both of whom live with Frontotemporal Dementia.

Spiegelhoff Insurance sponsors a photo stop on the Walk each year. The business also distributes yard signs for the event. Earlier this year, the company won Wisconsin’s Giving Network of the Year Award.

After COVID-19 hit, Spiegelhoff focused on measures to increase the association’s online presence through virtual events.

Josh lives in Lake Geneva with his wife, Carrie, and three children.

