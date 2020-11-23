Area bank helps unique coffee shop in Lake Geneva that helps people with disabilities

Community State Bank recently presented a $2,500 donation to help a unique Lake Geneva business.

Inspired Coffee was developed by Inspiration Ministries to provide work opportunities for individuals with disabilities.

Located at 883 W. Main St., the coffee shop serves a variety of café beverages and provides a bakery, indoor seating and meeting rooms for the community.

“Inspired has great coffee with a greater purpose and was created to be more than just a coffee shop,” said Merik Fell, director of development at Inspiration Ministries. “We are proud to be part of bringing a message of hope to the Lake Geneva community and providing a place where adults with disabilities are celebrated, job trained and coached.”

The donation by Community State Bank, which has locations in Lake Geneva and Burlington, was part of Inspired Coffee’s donor wall fundraising campaign.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Financial support from local businesses and individuals is highlighted on a wall in Inspired Coffee.