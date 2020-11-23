Area bank helps unique coffee shop in Lake Geneva that helps people with disabilities

Community State Bank recently presented a $2,500 donation to help a unique Lake Geneva business.
Inspired Coffee was developed by Inspiration Ministries to provide work opportunities for individuals with disabilities.
Located at 883 W. Main St., the coffee shop serves a variety of café beverages and provides a bakery, indoor seating and meeting rooms for the community.
“Inspired has great coffee with a greater purpose and was created to be more than just a coffee shop,” said Merik Fell, director of development at Inspiration Ministries. “We are proud to be part of bringing a message of hope to the Lake Geneva community and providing a place where adults with disabilities are celebrated, job trained and coached.”
The donation by Community State Bank, which has locations in Lake Geneva and Burlington, was part of Inspired Coffee’s donor wall fundraising campaign.
Support Local Journalism
Financial support from local businesses and individuals is highlighted on a wall in Inspired Coffee.
“When we started the idea of creating a coffee house that supports individuals with disabilities, we saw a very encouraging response from local businesses and community members,” said Fell. “The donor wall was put together to recognize that support and also show those visiting the shop that there is a large community standing behind this project.”
Over 40 donors, including Community State Bank, have already contributed towards the cause and are displayed on coffee cups on the donor wall.
“We’re extremely fortunate to have local businesses like Inspired Coffee right in our backyard,” said Michael Ploch, Community State Bank senior vice president. “We’re happy to support their mission and hope that others join in on the cause as well whether that’s through donations or simply visiting their shop for a cup of coffee.”
Inspired Coffee has reached its initial fundraising goal of $400,000. Future charitable gifts to Inspired Coffee will be used to support the lives of people with disabilities and spread the coffee shop mission. For more about Inspired Coffee, visit InspiredCoffee.org or stop in Monday through Saturday, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.; or Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Video: Kite surfers in Lake Geneva in November
Harry Melges kiteboarding near the shore at Lake Geneva
Harry Melges begins to pump up a giant kite as he prepares to do some kite boarding in Geneva Lake
Charlie Vogel kite surfer on Geneva Lake
Charlie Vogel, left, and Harry Melges pull in a giant kite from Geneva Lake, as the end a round of kite boarding
Spectators watch kite surfing at Riviera Beach
Harry Melges pulls his kite into Geneva Lake as he prepares to do some kite boarding
Harry Melges kite surfing on Geneva Lake
Charlie Vogel eases his kite towards Riviera Beach after a round of kite boarding
Kiteboarding kite up in the air at Lake Geneva
Charlie Vogel returns to Riviera Beach as a finishes a kite boarding lap on Geneva Lake
Harry Melges prepares to wrap up his kite boarding equipment after doing some kite boarding on Geneva Lake
Harry Melges kiteboarding near beach
Charlie Vogel kicks up some water during a lap of kite boarding
Charlie Vogel airborne while kiteboarding in Lake Geneva
Harry Melges kiteboarding in Lake Geneva
Charlie Vogel heads his way back up to Riviera Beach after finishing a kite boarding lap.
Friends watch kiteboarders on Riviera Beach
Charlie Vogel kiteboarder in kite harness
Harry Melges ends of a day of kite boarding on Geneva Lake
Charlie Vogel kiteboarding into the sun Lake Geneva
Charlie Vogel pulls in his kite boarding equipment from Geneva Lake as a he completes an afternoon of kite boarding
Harry Melges kite surfing on warm windy November day
Charlie Vogel, left, and Harry Melges discuss their day of kite boarding on Geneva Lake at Riviera Beach
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.