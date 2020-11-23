 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Area bank helps unique coffee shop in Lake Geneva that helps people with disabilities
alert top story

Area bank helps unique coffee shop in Lake Geneva that helps people with disabilities

{{featured_button_text}}

Community State Bank recently presented a $2,500 donation to help a unique Lake Geneva business.

Inspired Coffee was developed by Inspiration Ministries to provide work opportunities for individuals with disabilities.

Located at 883 W. Main St., the coffee shop serves a variety of café beverages and provides a bakery, indoor seating and meeting rooms for the community.

“Inspired has great coffee with a greater purpose and was created to be more than just a coffee shop,” said Merik Fell, director of development at Inspiration Ministries. “We are proud to be part of bringing a message of hope to the Lake Geneva community and providing a place where adults with disabilities are celebrated, job trained and coached.”

The donation by Community State Bank, which has locations in Lake Geneva and Burlington, was part of Inspired Coffee’s donor wall fundraising campaign.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Financial support from local businesses and individuals is highlighted on a wall in Inspired Coffee.

“When we started the idea of creating a coffee house that supports individuals with disabilities, we saw a very encouraging response from local businesses and community members,” said Fell. “The donor wall was put together to recognize that support and also show those visiting the shop that there is a large community standing behind this project.”

Over 40 donors, including Community State Bank, have already contributed towards the cause and are displayed on coffee cups on the donor wall.

“We’re extremely fortunate to have local businesses like Inspired Coffee right in our backyard,” said Michael Ploch, Community State Bank senior vice president. “We’re happy to support their mission and hope that others join in on the cause as well whether that’s through donations or simply visiting their shop for a cup of coffee.”

Inspired Coffee has reached its initial fundraising goal of $400,000. Future charitable gifts to Inspired Coffee will be used to support the lives of people with disabilities and spread the coffee shop mission. For more about Inspired Coffee, visit InspiredCoffee.org or stop in Monday through Saturday, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.; or Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

+23 Video and photos: Kite surfers in November draw a crowd in Lake Geneva

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

How to save extra money for the holidays

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics