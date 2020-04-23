Best Bargains gives through 'McCain Cares'

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BURLINGTON — Best Bargains, Inc., has teamed up with McCain Foods for an initiative to donate much needed supplies to local businesses and facilities that are struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“McCain Cares” is the initiative, in which McCain Foods and its local partners are donating food and other supplies.

“During this uncertain time, we all need to come together and do what we can to lift each other up,” said Doug Helnore, owner of Best Bargains. “We just want to do our part to ensure that some of our local community-driven businesses know that we are all in this together.”

On April 10, Helnore and Mysti T. Haager, Best Bargains’ director of marketing, visited local restaurants and nursing facilities.

Helnore and Haager presented two 30-pound boxes of McCain fries to the restaurants, to help them with curbside pickup orders.

Best Bargains and McCain also gave 2,000 three-ply surgical masks to five nursing facilities in Burlington and Waterford.