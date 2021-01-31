Community State Bank announces five promotions

Community State Bank (CSB) recently promoted five employees.

The bank, which has locations in Lake Geneva and Burlington, announced promotions for Melissa Gramza, Nicole Kurhajec, Kim Ligocki, Becky McClelland and Katie Stolp — all of which took effect this year.

Gramza is now CSB controller, while Kurhajec is the new deposit operations manager and Stolp is vice president/operations director.

“Melissa, Nicole and Katie have each done a great job of taking on new roles and projects, and creating innovative ways to improve CSB’s overall operation,” said Peter Schumacher, CSB chief financial officer. “I commend each of them for their efforts and am excited to see them continue to excel in their positions.”

Gramza took on the role of assistant controller in 2020. She joined the bank in 2014 as a universal banker. While obtaining her bachelor’s degree, she also served as a loan servicer.

Kurhajec also joined CSB as a universal banker in 2014. She became retail manager in 2017. In mid 2020, she was promoted to deposit operations officer.

Stolp joined CSB in 2010, leading retail operations for five years.