Community State Bank receives two awards

A Wisconsin bank with locations in Lake Geneva and Burlington recently received recognition from the Small Business Administration (SBA).

Community State Bank (CSB) was given the 2019 SBA Volume Lender Award and the 2019 Wisconsin Financial Services Champion Award.

The awards were presented outdoors at Community Service Bank.

“I’m very proud of our team at CSB,” said Scott Huedepohl, bank president and CEO. “Our staff is committed to making our communities strong places to live, work and do business.”

SBA’s Wisconsin District Director Eric Ness said the top lenders loaned more than half of all SBA-backed dollars in Wisconsin last year.

The Financial Services Champion Award was created to recognize organizations that promote small business.

Nominated by Business Lending Partners, CSB received the award for its establishment of Shepherds Community Café, a partnership between the bank and Shepherds College.

The café is in CSB’s Union Grove location.

“The bank has a history of supporting and investing in the community,” said Carolyn Engel, business finance manager with Business Lending Partners.