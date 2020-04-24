Enhance home stay with Maxwell Mansion's Quarantine Bingo

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

With the COVID-19 pandemic putting various stages of life on hold, the people at Maxwell Mansion hope to create some fun for those staying at home.

Maxwell’s Quarantine Bingo offers players the chance at various prizes once they complete certain tasks.

Some of the prizes include a night at the Maxwell Mansion, 314 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva, and drink tokens for the Apothecary Bar or Speakeasy.

Everything from hosting a virtual happy hour to taking a drive down Snake Road or supporting various local businesses can be found in the squares on the Maxwell Mansion Bingo card.

Players can even mark a square by reading a copy of the Resorter.

“When someone completes one of the items in the squares, we ask that they take a photo of proof,” said Kim Yopp, of Maxwell Mansion. “When you have completed a row, it’s a bingo!”

The intention behind the card was to ensure that participants would not win quickly.

“We all have some time to do these in a leisurely manner,” she said. “There may be a bigger prize for someone who is quite creative in how they complete these tasks.”