Fight boredom with Maxwell's bingo game

Gift certificates, buggy rides, an overnight stay at a historic hotel — Maxwell Mansion's Quarantine Bingo offers fun ways to pass the time.

It is a twist on the standard game, where players must execute tasks that are printed on a bingo card issued by the mansion, 314 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva.

“When someone completes one of the items in the squares, we ask that they take a photo of proof,” said Kim Yopp, of Maxwell Mansion. “When you have completed a row, it’s a bingo!”

Do a task, mark a square, then send a picture of the completed card to Maxwell's Facebook Page.

Prizes vary each week.

This week, there are $25 gift certificates at such businesses as Lake Geneva Country Meats, the Bottle Shop and Joni's Diner; a bottle from the owner's bin at Bottle Shop; and a buggy ride, round of drinks or one overnight stay at Maxwell.

With the COVID-19 pandemic putting various stages of life on hold, the people at Maxwell Mansion wanted to create some fun for those staying at home.

“We all have some time to do these in a leisurely manner,” Yopp said. “There may be a bigger prize for someone who is quite creative in how they complete these tasks.”

For more information, visit the Maxwell Mansion’s Facebook page, facebook.com/MaxwellMansion/.