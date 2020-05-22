Hospitality in times of quarantine: How hotels are handling the pandemic

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Some of the Lake Geneva area’s hotels and resorts stayed open after the coronavirus pandemic hit.

On May 13, the Wisconsin Supreme Court suspended the state governor’s Safer-At-Home order. Walworth County declared that businesses can reopen and large gatherings are not prohibited.

Since March, when the order was made, many businesses closed.

But places like Harbor Shores on Lake Geneva, the Abbey Resort, Maxwell Mansion, the Baker House adopted new practices to keep welcoming guests.

“We had to be quick to change our approach and show compassion and understanding as we entered uncharted territory,” said Shelley Strohm, director of marketing for Harbor Shores.

Under the order, hotels and resorts were deemed essential services.

However, according to Strohm, business plummeted at Harbor Shores. She said it was sad to see weddings being postponed and cancelled.

Those who needed long-term lodging, people in construction and others who just wanted a change of pace and scenery stayed at the hotel, she said.