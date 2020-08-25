People behind Geneva Supply receive recognition

DELAVAN — It has been a great year for Geneva Supply.
The company, which supplies chain solutions through Amazon and E-Commerce platforms, came in at number 2,229 on the magazine's annual "Inc. 5000" list.
Jeff Peterson, Geneva Supply's co-founder and chief executive officer, also received the 2020 Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. Award from BizTimes Media.
Peterson accepted the award Aug. 20 at the 16th annual BizExpo, which was held virtually.
It was not the first award this year.
The U.S. Small Business Administration recognized Peterson as a Wisconsin Small Business Person of the Year. The administration gave the same recognition to Mark Becker, Geneva Supply's co-founder and chief operations officer.
Becker and Peterson led the acquisition of Milwaukee's Casio Interstate Music, a brand the two are reigniting online.
As for Geneva Supply making the Inc. 5000, the company had to meet certain criteria.
According to a press release, a company must be privately owned, based in the U.S., and be an independent with revenue greater than $100,000 in 2016 and $2 million in 2019.
The company was launched in 2010 by Peterson and Becker.
“When we founded Geneva Supply, there was no sure way to tell if the business we were shaping would position us for the transformational growth we have experienced,” said Peterson. "But the Inc. 5000 ranking, alongside many extraordinary business leaders, has provided affirmation of our success and is a gracious milestone our team looks forward to celebrating.”
Geneva Supply was ranked according to the percentage growth of its annual revenue from 2016 to 2019, which topped out at 187%.
“Earning our spot on the 5000 list has reminded us we are accountable for our work, that we have the best team invested in the entrepreneurial spirit this company was founded on, and that hard work and determination will continue to lead us,” Becker said. “We hope our story emulates and inspires other small businesses for similar growth.”
Geneva Supply is located at 1501 E. Wisconsin St., Delavan.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.