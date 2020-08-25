 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
People behind Geneva Supply receive recognition

People behind Geneva Supply receive recognition

{{featured_button_text}}

DELAVAN — It has been a great year for Geneva Supply. 

The company, which supplies chain solutions through Amazon and E-Commerce platforms, came in at number 2,229 on the magazine's annual "Inc. 5000" list.

Jeff Peterson, Geneva Supply's co-founder and chief executive officer, also received the 2020 Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. Award from BizTimes Media. 

Peterson accepted the award Aug. 20 at the 16th annual BizExpo, which was held virtually. 

It was not the first award this year.

The U.S. Small Business Administration recognized Peterson as a Wisconsin Small Business Person of the Year. The administration gave the same recognition to Mark Becker, Geneva Supply's co-founder and chief operations officer. 

Becker and Peterson led the acquisition of Milwaukee's Casio Interstate Music, a brand the two are reigniting online.

As for Geneva Supply making the Inc. 5000, the company had to meet certain criteria.

According to a press release, a company must be privately owned, based in the U.S., and be an independent with revenue greater than $100,000 in 2016 and $2 million in 2019. 

The company was launched in 2010 by Peterson and Becker. 

“When we founded Geneva Supply, there was no sure way to tell if the business we were shaping would position us for the transformational growth we have experienced,” said Peterson. "But the Inc. 5000 ranking, alongside many extraordinary business leaders, has provided affirmation of our success and is a gracious milestone our team looks forward to celebrating.”

Geneva Supply was ranked according to the percentage growth of its annual revenue from 2016 to 2019, which topped out at 187%. 

“Earning our spot on the 5000 list has reminded us we are accountable for our work, that we have the best team invested in the entrepreneurial spirit this company was founded on, and that hard work and determination will continue to lead us,” Becker said. “We hope our story emulates and inspires other small businesses for similar growth.”

Geneva Supply is located at 1501 E. Wisconsin St., Delavan.

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Business

5 Steps To Take Before Retirement

MoneyTips

Are you planning to retire within the next 10 to 15 years? If so, are you ready to take retirement preparedness to the next level?

Retirement is no longer an abstract concept when you reach your 50s. It's important to take a closer look at your financial plans now, while you have time to make any corrections. Consider these five steps to ensure the retirement of your dreams – or at least avoid the retirement of your nightmares.

1. Outline Your Retirement Goals – What do you really want to do when you retire? Buy a retirement home on the beach? Travel abroad? Start an expensive hobby? It's time to figure out how to pay for those goals.

Lay out your primary retirement goals and estimate the major expenses associated with them. Place those expenses on a timeline spread throughout your retirement. You now have an estimate of how your cash flow needs will change because of your retirement plans.

2. Rethink Your Expenses –</...

How Much Income Will You Need For Retirement?

7 Top Retirement Roadblocks

7 Retirement Milestones

Watch Now: Related Video

What you should know as retirement approaches

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics