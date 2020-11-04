A 'monster' quarter: Report shows historic migration to the area

It is an unprecedented time in local real estate.

As a pandemic and protests sweep the nation, people are flocking to Southeastern Wisconsin in record numbers, according to a new report by Keefe Real Estate.

“The third quarter of 2020 turned out to be a monster in terms of activity in our regions,” states Keefe in its new quarterly report, describing the influx of people to the area as a “once-in-a-generation migration.”

While the second quarter of 2020 was slow, the volume of sales in the third not only made up for it — sales volume from last year was surpassed by over 20%.

“The effects of Covid-19 and social unrest in the city of Chicago were the primary drivers of this activity, as residents leave the city for the suburbs and the exurbs,” the report states.

In Southeastern Wisconsin, communities boomed during what Keefe called “a historic moment” in its report.

From values and sales volume to transactions, nearly every metric tracked by Keefe rose last quarter.

Comparing to the third quarter in 2019, volume went up 48% in Southeastern Wisconsin communities. Median pricing increased 11% and the price per square foot rose 15%.