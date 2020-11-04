A 'monster' quarter: Report shows historic migration to the area

It is an unprecedented time in local real estate.
As a pandemic and protests sweep the nation, people are flocking to Southeastern Wisconsin in record numbers, according to a new report by Keefe Real Estate.
“The third quarter of 2020 turned out to be a monster in terms of activity in our regions,” states Keefe in its new quarterly report, describing the influx of people to the area as a “once-in-a-generation migration.”
While the second quarter of 2020 was slow, the volume of sales in the third not only made up for it — sales volume from last year was surpassed by over 20%.
“The effects of Covid-19 and social unrest in the city of Chicago were the primary drivers of this activity, as residents leave the city for the suburbs and the exurbs,” the report states.
In Southeastern Wisconsin, communities boomed during what Keefe called “a historic moment” in its report.
From values and sales volume to transactions, nearly every metric tracked by Keefe rose last quarter.
Comparing to the third quarter in 2019, volume went up 48% in Southeastern Wisconsin communities. Median pricing increased 11% and the price per square foot rose 15%.
“To see median pricing increase by 11% is remarkable, but to us who work with buyers and sellers every day, not surprising given the demand,” the report states.
For single-family homes in Walworth county, the median price jumped up nearly 17%, when comparing 2020’s third-quarter figures to that of the third quarter in 2019.
The median sales price went from $240,000 to $279,950, according to the report.
In Walworth county, total sales rose from 689 to 855, while total sales volume grew from $215.93 to $324.55 million.
Area lakefront markets exploded, with volume up 156% — equating to $99 million in sales volume for the third quarter alone. Transactions rose 87%, with 60 sales on the lakefronts.
“Of all the huge increases we saw in Q3, nothing was more dramatic than the lakefronts,” the report states.
Geneva Lake alone saw 16 sales, resulting in total sales volume over $46.5 million at a median price of $2.75 million.
While the median price dropped from Q3 2019’s $4.45 million, sales volume rose almost 161%.
Municipalities
Below are stats per community for the third quarters in 2019 and 2020.
Bloomfield: There were 24 sales. While there were 29 sales in the third quarter of 2019, sales volume jumped over 41%, from $6.85 to $9.69 million.
Burlington: Total sales dropped from 82 to 76, but sales volume rose almost 14%, from nearly $18.86 to $21.44 million. The median sales price also grew over 25%, from $195,000 to $245,000.
Darien: Total sales went from seven to 27, and sales volume climbed from $1.6 to $6.4 million — a rise of over 300%.
Delavan: Total sales went from 71 to 94; volume $18.92 to $26.22 million; median sales price $200,000 to $213,000; and price per square foot jumped from $149 to $180.
Elkhorn: Same number of sales in Q3 of 2019 and 2020 — 51. But there was a nearly 30% rise in total sales volume, from $10.44 to $13.53 million.
Fontana: The biggest jump here was in total sales volume, from $20.32 to over $31.25 million. Total sales rose from 37 to 68.
Town of Geneva: Rising by over 40% was total sales volume, from $20.58 to $28.82 million.
Genoa City: Total sales volume up from $3.1 to over $4.35 million. Median price jumped $152,000 to $195,000.
Lake Geneva: Total sales went from 69 to 97, while sales volume rose from $29.12 to $31.96 million. The median sales price increased from $225,000 to $260,000.
Town of Linn: Over twice as many sales than in 2019’s Q3, with sales volume skyrocketing from nearly $16.73 million to over $38.09 million.
Lyons: Total sales volume went from 16 to 21. Sales volume rose $4.89 to $7.25 million. Median sales price jumped from $265,000 to $335,000.
Walworth: Rising from over $2.28 to $4.48 million, the total sales volume grew by more than 96%. Total sales count went from 12 to 19, while median sales price rose from $185,000 to $244,000.
Williams Bay: Less transactions, but total sales volume grew from $16.39 to $23.34 million. Average price per square foot went from $185 to $261, a rise of over 41%.
To read the full report, visit
keeferealestate.com.
Smooth sailing
In the wind
Relax in the shade
Lake living
About Lake Geneva Beach Association
Flowers will greet you
Home with a clock
Sun-kissed splendor
Wild blue
Patches of green
Swingin'
Storybook landscape
Up close
Mythical creature
On the rocks
Can't stop the sun
Private heaven
Tucked away
Small details
Follow the signs
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.