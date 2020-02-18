Home expo in Elkhorn this weekend

ELKHORN — The Lakeland Builders Association (LBA) 2020 Home Improvement Expo is Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 22 and 23, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Evergreen Country Club, N6246 Highway 12.

Exhibitors from a wide variety of home improvement specialties will be available to converse with guests, answering those difficult questions to help them stay one step ahead of the market with innovative products and services.

“Many who attend the Expo are ready to start remodeling, building or updating this year,” said LBA Executive Officer Patricia Bladow. “Others are thinking about what they want to do in the future. Whether looking for inspiration or advice, there are qualified contractors that will offer both at the Expo.”

Experts will lead seminars during the event.

Art Meyer, from SolarBrite, Ltd., will present “Skylights: Conventional Skylights or Daylight Tubes” in a question-and-answer format Feb. 22 and 23, both days at 1 p.m. He’s offering a $25 gift card to the individual with the best question.

Brett Polyock, of Lakes Brick and Block, will discuss “Outdoor Living” Feb. 22 at 11 a.m. Polyock will present information about taking advantage of outside space.