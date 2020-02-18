Home expo in Elkhorn this weekend

ELKHORN — The Lakeland Builders Association (LBA) 2020 Home Improvement Expo is Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 22 and 23, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Evergreen Country Club, N6246 Highway 12.
Exhibitors from a wide variety of home improvement specialties will be available to converse with guests, answering those difficult questions to help them stay one step ahead of the market with innovative products and services.
“Many who attend the Expo are ready to start remodeling, building or updating this year,” said LBA Executive Officer Patricia Bladow. “Others are thinking about what they want to do in the future. Whether looking for inspiration or advice, there are qualified contractors that will offer both at the Expo.”
Experts will lead seminars during the event.
Art Meyer, from SolarBrite, Ltd., will present “Skylights: Conventional Skylights or Daylight Tubes” in a question-and-answer format Feb. 22 and 23, both days at 1 p.m. He’s offering a $25 gift card to the individual with the best question.
Brett Polyock, of Lakes Brick and Block, will discuss “Outdoor Living” Feb. 22 at 11 a.m. Polyock will present information about taking advantage of outside space.
On Feb. 23 at 11 a.m., LBA President Jean Kruzan, from J Kruzan Construction and Remodeling, will talk about the two most remodeled rooms in the home — kitchens and bathrooms.
For kids and adults, there is the Expo Scavenger Hunt and Trivia Booth Crawl.
Ages 12 and under can find things around the Expo to win prizes. Older kids and adults can participate in a Trivia Booth Crawl, where they can answer questions or get answers from exhibitors. There is no charge to participate in the games.
Evergreen Country Club will have food and beverages for sale with a full cash bar.
Tickets for the Expo are $5 per person at the door, kids 12 and under are free.
A buy-one-get-one-free advance ticket purchase option is available online.
This year’s event is presented by Foremost Electric, Lake Geneva with partner sponsors Dunn Lumber, Lake Geneva, The Reesman Company, Burlington along with many other generous sponsors.
Full details about the LBA Home Improvement Expo can be found on the LBA website, www.lakelandba.com.
Lakeland Builders Association (LBA) is a not-for-profit, professional trade organization serving home builders and the building industry in and around Walworth County for over 40 years.
LBA and its members also belong to the Wisconsin Builders Association and the National Association of Home Builders. The local office is in Elkhorn.