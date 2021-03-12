Keefe celebrates 'best year on record' with virtual ceremony

Keefe Real Estate celebrated with its annual awards ceremony Feb. 16 to recognize company and agent sales achievements in 2020.

The virtual event brought together the company’s 80-plus sales agents and associates covering Southeastern Wisconsin and Northern Illinois.

Tom Keefe, president and CEO of Keefe Real Estate, spoke at the event and shared his thoughts on the team’s achievements.

“Last year was one of our best year on record," he said. "We saw a booming real estate market overall, but the hard work and dedication of our agents and staff helped achieve this incredible level of sales and volume.”

Bob Webster, an agent for more than 40 years, was recognized as the top producing agent of the year with a remarkable $53 million in sales volume during 2020.

Webster completed the year sales at properties such as W3868 Lackey Lane in the town of Linn; 136 Birch Walnut Drive in Williams Bay; W5332 Island Way in Elkhorn; and 14 Abbey Villa Circle #C in Fontana.

Tricia Forbeck, who has worked in real estate for more than 20 years, was also recognized as the second top producer for the year, with $50.4 million in sales volume last year.