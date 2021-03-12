Keefe celebrates 'best year on record' with virtual ceremony

Keefe Real Estate celebrated with its annual awards ceremony Feb. 16 to recognize company and agent sales achievements in 2020.
The virtual event brought together the company’s 80-plus sales agents and associates covering Southeastern Wisconsin and Northern Illinois.
Tom Keefe, president and CEO of Keefe Real Estate, spoke at the event and shared his thoughts on the team’s achievements.
“Last year was one of our best year on record," he said. "We saw a booming real estate market overall, but the hard work and dedication of our agents and staff helped achieve this incredible level of sales and volume.”
Bob Webster, an agent for more than 40 years, was recognized as the top producing agent of the year with a remarkable $53 million in sales volume during 2020.
Webster completed the year sales at properties such as W3868 Lackey Lane in the town of Linn; 136 Birch Walnut Drive in Williams Bay; W5332 Island Way in Elkhorn; and 14 Abbey Villa Circle #C in Fontana.
Tricia Forbeck, who has worked in real estate for more than 20 years, was also recognized as the second top producer for the year, with $50.4 million in sales volume last year.
Forbeck finished the year with sales at properties such as W4355 Basswood Drive in Linn; 1120 S. Lake Shore Drive, Unit 20, Lake Geneva; 1094 Sauganash Drive in Fontana.
“Last year was record-breaking with Bob and Tricia having the highest sales volumes in company history,” said Keefe. “To have two agents achieve this level is remarkable and unprecedented.”
During 2020, four agents and one team ended the year with sales volume over $30 million — Jay Hicks, Janis Hartley, Mark Larkin, Mick Balestrieri and The O Team. Additional highlights of the evening included awards and recognition of the following:
• Companywide Top Volume of the Year: Bob Webster $53M
• Companywide Top Team: The O Team
• Companywide Most Transactions: Kim Keefe’s Open Doors
• Elkhorn/ Delavan Top Volume: Jerry Kroupa
• Elkhorn/ Delavan Top Transactions: Ryan Simons
• Burlington Top Volume: Mike Burke
• Burlington Top Transactions: Cassie Winter
• Lake Geneva Top Volume: Bob Webster
• Lake Geneva Top Transactions: The O Team
• Woodstock Top Volume & Transactions: Kim Keefe & Team Open Doors
• Milestone Anniversaries — 20 years: Jerry Kroupa, sales agent in Elkhorn; and Barb Philipps, sales agent in Lake Geneva.
Milestone Anniversary — 40 years: Marcy Hammett, sales agent in Lake Geneva.
• Biggest Year Over Year Increase: Richard Ahrens, Sales Agent in Woodstock
• Rental Agent of the Year: Stacey Schultz, sales agent in Lake Geneva
• Rookie of the Year: Richard Ahrens, sales agent in Woodstock
• Keefe Kares Spirit Award – Allison Lieske, sales agent in Lake Geneva
To continue with the record-breaking year was the celebration of Hammett's 40-year milestone anniversary.
“The only other person who has celebrated this milestone was my father, Mike Keefe,” said Tom Keefe. “We are incredibly proud to recognize Marcy’s efforts."
Other highlights celebrated at the event were the success of Keefe’s newest office, located in Woodstock, Illinois.
The office had opened a year and a half ago and has already been acknowledged as a top performing office in the area.
“We are continuously impressed by the work our Woodstock agents are doing,” Keefe said. “We look forward to continue to provide top level service to our new and exist customers and clients in McHenry County.”