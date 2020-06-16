Keefe home tour June 20, 21

View over 50 houses on the market during Keefe Real Estate’s annual Open House Tour.
On Saturday and Sunday, June 20 and 21, buyers can tour a condensed number of homes throughout the region.
This year, people can view this year either in person or through virtual open houses online.
Tom Keefe, owner of Keefe Real Estate, said they usually choose the third weekend in June to host the Open House Tour because it is often after graduations and other gatherings.
“This year, our sales season was pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said, “but in the past three weeks, we have seen buyer activity pick back up to normal — if not higher — traffic than last year.”
Keefe Real Estate agents will be prepared to accommodate for seller and buyer preferences by practicing social distancing and other safe showing practices.
In cases where in-person open houses are not possible, buyers will have the opportunity to view live home tours on social media.
“We have found that everyone has a different comfort level at either selling or buying a home during this time, and we are doing what we can to match our customer’s comfort levels,” Tom Keefe said. “For sellers or buyers who have any underlying conditions or other health concerns, we are pleased that we have the technology and resources to not only show their homes virtually, but to complete nearly every step of the selling or buying process virtually.”
Homes on the tour will be spread throughout Walworth, Racine, Kenosha counties in Wisconsin, and McHenry County in Illinois.
From starter homes to lakefronts, Keefe represents a wide variety of styles and prices.
To preview properties scheduled for the tour, visit www.keeferealestate.com/OHT or follow Keefe Real Estate on Facebook for updates.
Interested people may also call 262-248-4492 or email info@keeferealestate.com for a full list and schedule of available properties on tour.
Homes may be added o the schedule through June 19.
Founded in 1943, Keefe Real Estate is an independent and family-owned full-service real estate brokerage, specializing in Southern Wisconsin and Northern Illinois, with over 80 agents in Walworth, Racine, Kenosha and McHenry counties.
For more information, visit www.keeferealestate.com.
