Keefe home tour June 20, 21

View over 50 houses on the market during Keefe Real Estate’s annual Open House Tour.

On Saturday and Sunday, June 20 and 21, buyers can tour a condensed number of homes throughout the region.

This year, people can view this year either in person or through virtual open houses online.

Tom Keefe, owner of Keefe Real Estate, said they usually choose the third weekend in June to host the Open House Tour because it is often after graduations and other gatherings.

“This year, our sales season was pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said, “but in the past three weeks, we have seen buyer activity pick back up to normal — if not higher — traffic than last year.”

Keefe Real Estate agents will be prepared to accommodate for seller and buyer preferences by practicing social distancing and other safe showing practices.

In cases where in-person open houses are not possible, buyers will have the opportunity to view live home tours on social media.