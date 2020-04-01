Market analysis: 2019 update shows real estate sales up

In 2018, the highest sales volume in the county was in the town of Linn.

Last year, Linn’s total sales volume dropped from $77.2 to $71.5 million. Total sales went down, from 78 to 72.

Other decreasing sales numbers were reported in the village of Williams Bay and the city and town of Delavan.

Lakefronts

Generally, the number of lakefront property sales went down. However, according to the Keefe 2019 market update, property values on most area lakes increased.

The numbers were best for Powers Lake properties.

Total sales volume went from $1.7 to $5.7 million, and total sales went from three to five.

The 2019 median sales price there jumped from $620,000 to $957,000, with average price per square foot going from $347 to $417.

On Geneva Lake, total sales went from 32 to 23, with total volume dropping $79.2 to $64.3 million.

However, other numbers rose. In 2018, the median sales price was $1.8 million on Geneva Lake. In 2019, it was $2.5 million.

Also, the average price per square foot on Geneva Lake went up almost 16 percent, from $585 to $677.