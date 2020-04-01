Market analysis: 2019 update shows real estate sales up

The Southeastern Wisconsin real estate market stayed strong last year.
According to Keefe Real Estate’s 2019 market update, sales were up on average throughout the region.
Keefe Real Estate has offices in Walworth, Racine and Kenosha counties, as well as McHenry County in Illinois.
Last year’s total real estate sales and sales dollars, or volume, rose in Walworth County and the city of Burlington.
Total sales increased from 1,849 to 2,201, with total sales volume up from $561.1 to $639.4 million, an increase of nearly 14 percent.
The city of Lake Geneva’s 2019 total sales volume was the largest of the Walworth County communities, at $73.3 million — up 13 percent from 2018.
“We are seeing steady and strong growth in home sales and pricing in Lake Geneva and the surrounding communities,” said Tom Keefe, CEO of Keefe Real Estate.
Keefe attributed this to several reasons — low unemployment, proximity to urban areas, the quality of local schools and the Illinois real estate market, where sales are flat or declining.
“If you look at market activity in Illinois, it is apparent that taxes are playing a big role in our growth,” he said.
The downside for Southeastern Wisconsin is that inventory and affordability for first-time home buyers continues to be a struggle, said Keefe.
“We hope to see more new construction and options for entry-level buyers in the future, to help sustain growth in the area,” he said.
By community
In 2019, most Walworth County communities saw increased total sales and sales volumes.
In Lake Geneva, total sales went from 198 to 232, a 17-percent rise. Sales volume went up from $64.6 to $73.3 million — the highest in Walworth County.
The city of Elkhorn’s total sales rose from 133 to 165, with total sales volume up from $26.8 to $34.9 million.
Last year, the town of Lafayette’s total sales rose from 96 to 147, and total sales volume increased from $28.2 to $46.1 million.
For the town and village of Bloomfield, total sales went up from 18 to 30 — a nearly 67 percent increase. Bloomfield’s total sales volume rose from $5.1 to nearly $7.4 million.
Other sales increases were reported in Burlington; the villages of Fontana and Walworth; and the towns of Darien, Geneva, La Grange, Lyons and Sugar Creek.
Last year’s largest sales declines occurred in the village of Genoa City.
Total sales fell from 77 to 45, and total sales volume dove nearly 40 percent — from $13 to $7.8 million.
In 2018, the highest sales volume in the county was in the town of Linn.
Last year, Linn’s total sales volume dropped from $77.2 to $71.5 million. Total sales went down, from 78 to 72.
Other decreasing sales numbers were reported in the village of Williams Bay and the city and town of Delavan.
Lakefronts
Generally, the number of lakefront property sales went down. However, according to the Keefe 2019 market update, property values on most area lakes increased.
The numbers were best for Powers Lake properties.
Total sales volume went from $1.7 to $5.7 million, and total sales went from three to five.
The 2019 median sales price there jumped from $620,000 to $957,000, with average price per square foot going from $347 to $417.
On Geneva Lake, total sales went from 32 to 23, with total volume dropping $79.2 to $64.3 million.
However, other numbers rose. In 2018, the median sales price was $1.8 million on Geneva Lake. In 2019, it was $2.5 million.
Also, the average price per square foot on Geneva Lake went up almost 16 percent, from $585 to $677.
Delavan Lake properties saw total sales down from 16 to 15, but median sales price went up from $687,000 to $775,000.
