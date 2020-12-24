Real estate leader joins area firm as VP of Broker Operations

Keefe Real Estate announced that Jacqueline Lechner has joined the company as the new vice president of broker operations.

As a licensed REALTOR® with more than 22 years of experience, Lechner will be focused on supporting Keefe’s team of sales associates in Wisconsin and Illinois, working with the leadership team to continue to improve Keefe’s services and play an active role in the greater REALTOR® community to promote professionalism in the industry.

Tom Keefe, president and CEO of Keefe Real Estate, said they are thrilled that Lechner has joined the family.

“Her years of experience and knowledge of real estate, combined with her passion for the profession, will be a great asset to our sales team and customers,” he said. “Jacqueline shares our philosophy and values of providing top notch and personal service to our local communities, and we look forward to her working with our agents and their clients across the Northern Illinois and Southeastern Wisconsin region.”