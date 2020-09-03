Sales down, value up: Keefe gives second-quarter report

Despite global disruption — or maybe even because of it — real estate in Southeastern Wisconsin communities continues to be in high demand.

But that’s not to say the impact of Covid-19 pandemic on property sales in the second quarter of 2020 did not go unnoticed.

According to a recent report from Keefe Real Estate, sales fell considerably, while the value of single-family residences grew.

The interpretation at Keefe is buyer demand remains high in the region, but inventory is low.

“With the safer-at-home order, activity slowed dramatically in March and April, but bounced back to stronger than normal levels once restrictions were eased,” said Tom Keefe, president and owner of the Keefe Real Estate.

The company’s Second Quarter 2020 Report states that the most remarkable trend is the continued rise of median pricing — or the midway point of all houses and units sold at market price.

Year over year, quarter over quarter, the median sales price has rose to $205,000.

“This is noteworthy considering the global disruption,” states the report.