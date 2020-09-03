Sales down, value up: Keefe gives second-quarter report

Despite global disruption — or maybe even because of it — real estate in Southeastern Wisconsin communities continues to be in high demand.
But that’s not to say the impact of Covid-19 pandemic on property sales in the second quarter of 2020 did not go unnoticed.
According to a recent report from Keefe Real Estate, sales fell considerably, while the value of single-family residences grew.
The interpretation at Keefe is buyer demand remains high in the region, but inventory is low.
“With the safer-at-home order, activity slowed dramatically in March and April, but bounced back to stronger than normal levels once restrictions were eased,” said Tom Keefe, president and owner of the Keefe Real Estate.
The company’s Second Quarter 2020 Report states that the most remarkable trend is the continued rise of median pricing — or the midway point of all houses and units sold at market price.
Year over year, quarter over quarter, the median sales price has rose to $205,000.
“This is noteworthy considering the global disruption,” states the report.
The median sales price for single-family homes is also up $700 from what it was during the first quarter of 2020, which was $257,000.
Single-family residential median pricing is up in Walworth, Kenosha and Racine counties.
In Lake Geneva, sales went down in the second quarter of 2020 from 2019’s Q2, from 66 to 56, but sales volume jumped 18% to just over $23 million.
Median pricing climbed 50%, to $327,000 — up from $284,000 in the previous quarter.
Around Geneva Lake, total sales volume was just over $18.5 million from five sales, with a median price of over $3 million.
On average, the price per square foot from these sales was $690.
In the area of Walworth, Kenosha and Racine counties, total sales volume fell nearly 8% to $370 million. Total sales fell over 8% to 1,533, but the median sales price rose 3% to $205,000 from the first quarter.
The third quarter of 2020 looks good, according to Keefe.
“Based on the number of showings and future booked business, we expect a large portion of lost business to be picked up in Q3, giving even stronger signals regarding the health of real estate,” he said.
Sales numbers
Overall, the number of sales in Walworth County dropped over 23%, from 684 from the second quarter of 2019 to this year’s second-quarter total of 525.
In Walworth County, total sales volume fell over 17%, to $168 million compared to last year.
In terms of sales volume, the steepest fall was with land sales, which decreased almost 61%.
The 2019 Q2 sales volume for land was nearly $11.3 million. This year’s second-quarter figure came in over $4.4 million.
There were 24 property sales in Delavan during the second quarter this year. In 2019’s Q2, there were 29.
Second-quarter sales in Elkhorn went from 53 in 2019 to 41 this year.
In Lake Geneva, 2019’s Q2 sales were 66. This year, it was 56.
Other communities saw steeper drops.
In Lyons, sales dipped nearly 70%, from 23 in 2019’s second quarter to seven this year.
The town of Linn’s dipped from 26 to 10 — a 61% decrease in total sales.
Fontana saw a 43% drop, from 58 to 33.
In Lafayette, sales jumped from 36 to 51, by nearly 42%.
There were 11 sales last quarter in Genoa City, compared to 10 in 2019’s second quarter.
In Sugar Creek, sales went up from 16 to 17.
Median prices
In Linn, the median sales price went up the highest between the second quarters of 2019 and 2020.
In 2019, it was $373,000. This year, it was $613,750 — a jump of nearly 65%.
The median sales price in Lyons rose over 55%, from $180,000 to $280,000.
Fontana’s median sales price jumped from $321,500 to $415,000, over 29%.
La Grange saw the steepest drop in this category. The median sales price fell over 33%, from $340,000 to $227,250.
Town of Geneva’s median sales price decreased over 8%, from $223,950 to $205,000.
In the city of Delavan, the median sales price dropped almost 8%, from $165,500 to $152,550.
For more from the Keefe Real Estate Second Quarter 2020 Report, visit www.keeferealestate.com.
