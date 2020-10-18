Gordy's now selling Malibu boats

FONTANA — An exclusive Malibu boat dealer is now in Southeast Wisconsin.

Gordy’s Lakefront Marine is selling boats by Malibu, including its Axis line. Malibu is a global leader in tow boats, according to a statement from Gordy’s.

A family-run business, Gordy’s was named after its founder, Gordon “Gordy” Whowell.

In 1955, Whowell began the business as a seasonal boat ride and rental operation. Today, Gordy’s grandsons, Steele and Tom Whowell, own and operate the business, which has locations in Fontana, Oconomowoc, Chicago and Fox Lake, Illinois.

The Fontana location is at 320 Lake St.

Gordy’s grew from a small, upstart business to a diversified company with a marina, sales of Malibu, Cobalt, Everglades and Berkshire boats, service and storage, boat rentals, boat clubs, ski and wakeboard schools, seasonal deli and ice cream shop the Surf Shack, the Boat House Bar & Grill and Cobalt Lounge, and a pro shop specialty retail store with world-famous “Gordy Gear.”

Gordy’s was ranked No. 1 by Boating Industry Magazine as the top boat dealership and marina in North America for two years in a row, earning the business “hall of fame” status in Boating Industry’s Top 100 dealer rankings.