Sweet treats aplenty at the Cocoa Crawl

Dark chocolate banana chips, hot chocolate made with peanut butter or slow-cooked caramel — three reasons out of many to take the Cocoa Crawl through downtown Lake Geneva.

On Friday, Jan. 31, about 35 businesses will offer various treats during the event, which lasts from 4 to 6:30 p.m.

Some places will have live music, others will have special sales.

Held in conjunction with Lake Geneva’s Winterfest, the Crawl features gifts, treat samples and more, according to Kristina Tarantino.

The events manager for the Streets of Lake Geneva Business Improvement District said Cocoa Crawl gives the whole family a great way to enjoy the downtown area by walking around, shopping and enjoying sweets.

And it’s free.

“There will be something for everyone,” she said. “We are amazed at some of the creative hot cocoa recipes that will be offered.”

Some businesses are offering adult winter beverages.

Barrique Bistro & Wine Bar, located at 835 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva, will be selling House Ghulwein. Peppermint Hot Cocoa will be offered at Thumbs Up, 260 Broad St.

There are also giveaways.