Sweet treats aplenty at the Cocoa Crawl

The first 50 to make a purchase at the Candle Mercantile, 870 W. Main St., will receive a free, 2 oz. hot chocolate candle.
To participate, check in at The Bottle Shop, 617 Main St., or Frank’s Original, 272 Broad St.
Once checked in, Cocoa Crawlers will receive a map and a list of participating businesses, along with what each place is serving.
Tarantino said participants can visit as many businesses as they like, then return to their check-in location to vote on their favorite chocolate treat and receive a free gift.
Some stores will sell a new commemorative Winterfest 2020 mug.
Geneva Lake Arts Foundation’s Gallery 223, at 223 Broad St., has an art activity during Cocoa Crawl.
The gallery will also hold art activity sessions Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 1 and 2, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cocoa Crawl is held in conjunction with Winterfest, a five-day event Wednesday through Sunday, Jan. 29 to Feb. 2.
The U.S. National Snow Sculpting Championship is the main activity of the 25-year-old festival, which also includes a carnival, film festival and the Winterfest Ball.
See our Winterfest section for more details.
A team checks its progress on a sculpture at last year’s U.S. National Snow Sculpting Championship during Lake Geneva’s Winterfest. This year, the “Today” show may record footage at the event.
Snow sculptors use whatever tool it takes for them to turn a vision into reality.
Snow sculpting begins with an idea, according to Don Berg, one of the founders of Winterfest.
“It’s total togetherness with their concept,” said Don Berg, of how he is constantly amazed by watching snow sculptors come together to make their artistic visions real.
This year’s U.S. National Snow Sculpting Championship is from Wednesday to Saturday, Jan. 29 to Feb. 1, during Lake Geneva’s 25th annual Winterfest celebration.
One of the snow sculptors who participated in last year’s U.S. National Snow Sculpting Championship at Lake Geneva’s Winterfest.
A sculptor looking determined during last year’s U.S. National Snow Sculpting Championship at Lake Geneva’s Winterfest.
It starts with an idea. Then, sculptors competing in the U.S. National Snow Sculpting Championship carve that idea out of cylinders of snow that are over 9 feet tall.
The U.S. National Snow Sculpting Championship draws sculptors from across the country, from Alaska to Maine.
Using a variety of tools, 15 teams will compete in the U.S. National Snow Sculpting Championship during Lake Geneva’s Winterfest.
A snow sculptor working on a sculpture during a previous Winterfest celebration in Lake Geneva.
Sometimes, the work to create the art that is on display every year during the U.S. National Snow Sculpting Championship lasts until sundown.
Can you see me? Sculptors work on cylinders during the U.S. National Snow Sculpting Championship — not rectangles, said Don Berg, of WinterFun. Cylinders offers more of a three-dimensional challenge for the artists.
Following is a list of which treats will be served at the following Lake Geneva businesses:
DenayCocoBay: Chocolate peppermint treat
The Bottle Shop: Puppy Chow
Avant Cycle Cafe: Samples of signature hot cocoas
SoHo Boutique: Cookies and hot cocoa
Lilypots: Mermaid Hot Chocolate
Sterling Works: Handmade chocolate truffles
Delaney Street Mercantile: Dark Chocolate Banana Chips
Haberdapper: Slow Cooker Caramel Hot Chocolate and cookies.
Seasons on the Lake: Hot cocoa and cookies
Harbor Shores on Lake Geneva: Reese's Peanut Butter Hot Chocolate
Shorewest Realtors: Cocoa with candy canes and brownies
The Candle Mercantile: Candy Cane White Hot Chocolate
Geneva Gifts: Fudge Filled Mini Cones
Clear Waters Salon Spa: Hot Cocoa Muddy Buddies
Keefe Real Estate: Hot cocoa and toppings bar
Barrique Bistro & Wine Bar: Hot Cocoa and Peppermint Puppy Chow
Oberweis Dairy: White and chocolate milk samples and sweet drinks
Kilwins Lake Geneva: Kilwins Homemade Hot Chocolate with homemade marshmallows
Clear Water Outdoor: Chocolate something
Lake Geneva Clue Room: Cocoa packets and chocolate suckers
Olive Grace Collective Salon Studio: Peanut Butter Hot Chocolate
Jayne: Hot cocoa with chocolate mint stirrers and chocolate dipped marshmallows
Gallery 223: Creative Cocoa, cocoa treat.
The Cove of Lake Geneva: Hot Cocoa
