Sweet treats aplenty at the Cocoa Crawl

Dark chocolate banana chips, hot chocolate made with peanut butter or slow-cooked caramel — three reasons out of many to take the Cocoa Crawl through downtown Lake Geneva.

On Friday, Jan. 31, about 35 businesses will offer various treats during the event, which lasts from 4 to 6:30 p.m.

Some places will have live music, others will have special sales.

Held in conjunction with Lake Geneva’s Winterfest, the Crawl features gifts, treat samples and more, according to Kristina Tarantino.

The events manager for the Streets of Lake Geneva Business Improvement District said Cocoa Crawl gives the whole family a great way to enjoy the downtown area by walking around, shopping and enjoying sweets.

And it’s free.

“There will be something for everyone,” she said. “We are amazed at some of the creative hot cocoa recipes that will be offered.”

Some businesses are offering adult winter beverages.

Barrique Bistro & Wine Bar, located at 835 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva, will be selling House Ghulwein. Peppermint Hot Cocoa will be offered at Thumbs Up, 260 Broad St.

There are also giveaways.

The first 1,000 participants who vote for their favorite treat receive a Lake Geneva Cocoa Crawl ornament.

The first 50 to make a purchase at the Candle Mercantile, 870 W. Main St., will receive a free, 2 oz. hot chocolate candle.

To participate, check in at The Bottle Shop, 617 Main St., or Frank’s Original, 272 Broad St.

Once checked in, Cocoa Crawlers will receive a map and a list of participating businesses, along with what each place is serving.

Tarantino said participants can visit as many businesses as they like, then return to their check-in location to vote on their favorite chocolate treat and receive a free gift.

Some stores will sell a new commemorative Winterfest 2020 mug.

Geneva Lake Arts Foundation’s Gallery 223, at 223 Broad St., has an art activity during Cocoa Crawl.

The gallery will also hold art activity sessions Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 1 and 2, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cocoa Crawl is held in conjunction with Winterfest, a five-day event Wednesday through Sunday, Jan. 29 to Feb. 2.

The U.S. National Snow Sculpting Championship is the main activity of the 25-year-old festival, which also includes a carnival, film festival and the Winterfest Ball.

If You Go

What: Cocoa Crawl

When: Friday, Jan. 31, from 4 to 6:30 p.m.

Where: About 35 businesses in downtown Lake Geneva

Menu

Following is a list of which treats will be served at the following Lake Geneva businesses:

DenayCocoBay: Chocolate peppermint treat

The Bottle Shop: Puppy Chow

Avant Cycle Cafe: Samples of signature hot cocoas

SoHo Boutique: Cookies and hot cocoa

Lilypots: Mermaid Hot Chocolate

Sterling Works: Handmade chocolate truffles

Delaney Street Mercantile: Dark Chocolate Banana Chips

Haberdapper: Slow Cooker Caramel Hot Chocolate and cookies.

Seasons on the Lake: Hot cocoa and cookies

Harbor Shores on Lake Geneva: Reese's Peanut Butter Hot Chocolate

Shorewest Realtors: Cocoa with candy canes and brownies

The Candle Mercantile: Candy Cane White Hot Chocolate

Geneva Gifts: Fudge Filled Mini Cones

Clear Waters Salon Spa: Hot Cocoa Muddy Buddies

Keefe Real Estate: Hot cocoa and toppings bar

Barrique Bistro & Wine Bar: Hot Cocoa and Peppermint Puppy Chow

Oberweis Dairy: White and chocolate milk samples and sweet drinks

Kilwins Lake Geneva: Kilwins Homemade Hot Chocolate with homemade marshmallows

Clear Water Outdoor: Chocolate something

Lake Geneva Clue Room: Cocoa packets and chocolate suckers

Olive Grace Collective Salon Studio: Peanut Butter Hot Chocolate

Jayne: Hot cocoa with chocolate mint stirrers and chocolate dipped marshmallows

Gallery 223: Creative Cocoa, cocoa treat.

The Cove of Lake Geneva: Hot Cocoa

