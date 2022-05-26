Check out the Abbey's newly renovated Avani Spa complete with salt rooms and a private pool

Walking into the Avani Spa at the Abbey Resort, there is a peaceful sense of calm that comes over you.

There is the quiet background music and a fresh natural scent in the air. It’s all part of the Abbey Resort’s newly renovated Avani Spa that includes a private adult-only pool for spa guests as well as saunas, two new salt infrared rooms and so much more.

“The Avani Spa represents one of our crown jewel features of the resort. To us, this is both about destination visitors who have the best spa experience in the region and for our guests who are local to take advantage of a true spa experience,” said Dan Dolan, the Abbey’s director of sales and marketing.

While many guests are familiar with the family pool just down from the lobby, they may not know about the private spa pool that offers guests a chance to unwind quietly.

Admission to Avani Spa is complimentary for any guest, age 16 or older, who has booked a spa service of $100 or more. In addition, spa access is available for $30 per person Sunday-Friday for guests who have not booked spa services of $100 or more, based on availability.

Options at the spa include everything from deluxe feet or scalp messages to body and facial treatment.

All services use the Kerstin Florian spa product line, which is an organic holistic line from Sweden.

For those looking for a Lake Geneva girls’ weekend, going to the salon and getting hair and makeup done before going out to dinner can be a fun way to get the evening started, said Ashley Van Asten, the spa director. They can try out the new holistic, mineral-based Glo makeup line to freshen up a little and try a new look.

They can even order a glass of wine or champagne to enjoy while getting ready.

Other options include a healing magnesium message that will help calm the mind, detoxify and replenish commonly deficient levels of magnesium while relaxing tight muscles, improving mobility and aiding in a restful sleep.

There is also the ultimate rejuvenating facial that uses an exclusive massage technique to lift and tone while age-defying formulas infuse skin with nutrients to smooth fine lines, provide intensive hydration and instantly restore radiance.

But the spa experience is about so much more than any one treatment.

Keeping that in mind, guests entering the spa have access to newly renovated tranquility rooms complete with comfortable seating and fireplaces to allow guests to set their minds at ease prior to receiving their services, letting the stresses of the outside world float away.

In the newly renovated space, there are also two salt rooms, one in the ladies locker room and the other in the Atrium Pool area.

While the concept of salt therapy is new to many, the benefits are numerous. That is all without the scent of salt that many may think of when thinking of salt therapy. The calming and detoxifying properties of the microscopic particles in the air are known to improve lung function, relieve respiratory and skin ailments, strengthen the immune system and increase athletic performance.

“The spa culture we are creating here and having here is one of wellness,” Van Asten said. “It’s really taking care of your mental health and spiritual health and physical health.”

To learn more about the Avani Spa go to www.theabbeyresort.com.

whirlpool The ladies section of the Avani Spa includes a private whirlpool, in addition to the whirlpool in the atrium.