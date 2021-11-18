Chevy is a bundle of energy and a very strong boy. But who doesn't love a strong boy. He loves... View on PetFinder
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Lake Geneva is the birthplace of the now famous Dungeons and Dragons fantasy game, where players create a role playing adventure.
The restaurant wasn't up for sale. The owners received an offer they couldn't resist and decided it was time to sell.
A Chinese restaurant in Walworth has sustained extensive damage after a driver crashed into the building late Monday night, Nov. 15.
TWIN LAKES — Village police are investigating the discovery of the remains of a Twin Lakes man found in a wooded area as a homicide, the Twin Lakes Police Department announced Friday morning.
Who do you think is moving into Driehaus' $39.25 million Glanworth Gardens?
On Tuesday, Nov. 9, at 3:10 p.m., the town of Linn and Lake Geneva fire departments were dispatched to a reported house fire at N2327 Knollwoo…
WILLIAMS BAY — A construction worker was hospitalized Monday, Nov. 8 after falling at the site of a new home build in the Cedar Point Park nei…
DELAVAN — Police are continuing to investigate the killing of a 20-year-old that took place Dec. 13, 2020 in the City of Delavan.
During the October Williams Bay homecoming pep rally, three of the students became the stars of the show when they literally climbed to the ce…
LAKE GENEVA – Lake Geneva school district’s Superintendent James Gottinger has announced he is retiring at the end of the school year, after 2…