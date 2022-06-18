Chicago artist to give live art demonstration in Lake Geneva

Award winning watercolor artist Tony Armendariz will give a live art demonstration Thursday, June 23, at 7 p.m.

The demo, which is free and open to the public, will be at the Geneva Lake Arts Foundation's Gallery 223, located at 223 Broad St., Lake Geneva.

Born and raised in Chicago to a graphic arts family, Armendariz learned to create with textile, photography, drawing and painting. He graduated from the American Academy of Art. While he was still attending the Academy, Tony began work in the corporate world as a graphic artist, illustrator and web designer.

Fifteen years ago he started to pursue his own vision by painting and teaching full-time in a contemporary realist style. For 10 years, he served as the director of the Illinois Watercolor Society, and has won many awards in local and national juried exhibitions. He currently teaches from his studio in Palatine, Illinois.

People can show up early June 23 to enjoy refreshments and browse the works of foundation members on display in the gallery.

The Geneva Lake Arts Foundation’s mission is to encourage individual artistic growth and excellence, as well as increase community exposure to the visual arts.

Membership is $50 yearly, and includes opportunities to show work in the gallery, have a presence on the website and network with other artists.

Gallery 223 is open every day except Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Hours are from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

For more information, visit the website at www.genevalakeartsfoundation.org.