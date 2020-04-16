Related to this story

Most Popular

Wisconsin businesses call on Gov. Evers for a plan to restart economy
Local News

Wisconsin businesses call on Gov. Evers for a plan to restart economy

MADISON – Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) – along with 18 other statewide business associations and 33 local chambers of commerce – sent a letter to Gov. Tony Evers Thursday calling on his administration to put together a plan that allows the state’s economy to get moving again – starting on April 24.

35-year-old Mount Pleasant man loses battle with COVID-19
Local News

35-year-old Mount Pleasant man loses battle with COVID-19

“This is definitely something our family never thought would happen to us,” his mother said. She said that her son's obituary included information about how Biddle died from coronavirus because most people, especially young people, don’t think this could happen to them.