Chief Big Foot statue in Fontana with hospital mask
Walworth County has reported its first three deaths from the coronavirus outbreak, as the number of local cases of the virus surges to 45.
MADISON – Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) – along with 18 other statewide business associations and 33 local chambers of commerce – sent a letter to Gov. Tony Evers Thursday calling on his administration to put together a plan that allows the state’s economy to get moving again – starting on April 24.
Twin Lakes Road resident Christian Kelly is due in court June 8 on charges that he had images of child pornography on his computer and cellphone. Here is what led police to him.
Editor’s note: Kate Gardiner, a former Lake Geneva-area resident and onetime summer intern at the Lake Geneva Regional News, usually lives in …
From our opinion section: We must get back to work in Wisconsin.
Lake Geneva resident Colin Hoagland is accused of fondling the girls, exposing himself and offering them $5 each to "do a fashion show naked."
“This is definitely something our family never thought would happen to us,” his mother said. She said that her son's obituary included information about how Biddle died from coronavirus because most people, especially young people, don’t think this could happen to them.
Coronavirus threat hampers scheduling for local wedding-related businesses.