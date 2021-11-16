 Skip to main content
Christmas Card Town Parade

Christmas Card Town Parade — Dec. 4, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., downtown Elkhorn. The 40th annual parade will feature music, animals, Santa and Mrs. Claus and Christmas-decorated floats. Visit elkhornchamber.com.

