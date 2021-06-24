The City of Burlington July 4th fireworks will be Sunday July 4 at dusk. Fireworks will be shot off over the Festival Grounds, 681 Maryland Ave. The City of Burlington Firefighters Association will also be holding its annual fireman’s dance and fundraiser from 3-10 p.m. at Echo Park.
City of Burlington fireworks
Related to this story
Most Popular
LAKE GENEVA – After 15 years sharing in celebrations with Lake Geneva residents and visitors at Medusa Grill and Bistro, Chef Greg Anagnos is …
Geneva Joint No. 4 School District hires new administrator and principal for Woods Elementary School
New administrator to take the helm of Geneva Joint No. 4 School District and Woods Elementary School
Twista, once named the fastest rapper by Guinness World Records, is performing this week in Lake Geneva.
A new CBD store is set to open in Downtown Lake Geneva.
- Updated
Content by Walworth County CVB. The Walworth County Beer and Wine Trail Passport launched Wednesday, May 26.
The Hair Society offers a variety of beauty care services in the Village of Walworth
- Updated
Now retired after a 13-year major-league baseball career, Ben Zobrist is seeking $6 million in damages from Byron Yawn, the CEO of Forrest Crain & Co., a Nashville-area business-consulting firm.
- Updated
The Natural Resources Board unanimously supported Wednesday purchasing an addition for Wisconsin's most popular park.
BLOOMFIELD — Two giraffes now call Safari Lake Geneva home.
UPDATE: 9-year-old girl dies after being pulled from lake near Zoo Beach; teen hospitalized in separate water incident
- Updated
Racine police report two separate possible drownings Saturday at North Beach and Zoo Beach.