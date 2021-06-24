 Skip to main content
City of Burlington fireworks

The City of Burlington July 4th fireworks will be Sunday July 4 at dusk. Fireworks will be shot off over the Festival Grounds, 681 Maryland Ave. The City of Burlington Firefighters Association will also be holding its annual fireman’s dance and fundraiser from 3-10 p.m. at Echo Park.

