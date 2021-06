The City of Delavan’s fireworks are at dusk on July 4 in Congdon Park, 1424 Hobbs Drive. (Check the city’s website and Facebook page in case of any last minute changes.)

There is a pancake breakfast from 7-11 a.m. at the Delavan Fire Station, 811 Ann St. and the city’s annual parade starting at 3 p.m. at 6th Street, going to Phoenix Park, where there will be music and food.