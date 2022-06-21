City of Delavan's Let Freedom Ring Parade

July 4, 3 p.m., Downtown Delavan. Hopes for the 19th annual event are high that it will be the city's largest parade yet, as it coincides with Delavan's 125th anniversary. Events to follow the parade at Phoenix Park.
July 4, 3 p.m., Downtown Delavan. Hopes for the 19th annual event are high that it will be the city's largest parade yet, as it coincides with Delavan's 125th anniversary. Events to follow the parade at Phoenix Park.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Fireworks will paint the night skies throughout the Lake Geneva area this Fourth of July.