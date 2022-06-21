 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

City of Delavan's Let Freedom Ring Parade

July 4, 3 p.m., Downtown Delavan. Hopes for the 19th annual event are high that it will be the city's largest parade yet, as it coincides with Delavan's 125th anniversary. Events to follow the parade at Phoenix Park. 

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story