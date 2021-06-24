 Skip to main content
City of Elkhorn concert and fireworks

The City of Elkhorn’s fireworks are scheduled for Friday, July 2. The Holton-Elkhorn Band will perform at 7:30 p.m. at Sunset Park, 200 Devendorf St, Elkhorn. That will be followed by fireworks at dusk.

