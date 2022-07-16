City of Lake Geneva/YMCA Baseball and Softball scores, standings and results

Major League Baseball
Media Team One defeated All Seasons Roofing.
Media Team One defeated Peck & Weis.
Upper Crust Pizza defeated All Seasons Roofing.
Upper Crust Pizza defeated Peck & Weis.
Standings
Media Team One (11-0).
Peck & Weis (5-6).
All Seasons Roofing (3-8).
Upper Crust Pizzeria (3-8).
Minor League Baseball
Pesches Greenhouse 13, Brewington Electric 5.
Fontana Family Chiropractic 20, Stinebrinks Piggly Wiggly 17.
People are also reading…
Fontana Family Chiropractic 13, Pesches Greenhouse 7.
Stinebrinks Piggly Wiggly 11, Brewington Electric 10.
Junior League Softball
Apex Family Chiropractic and Kokodynski Orthodontics tied.
Kunes Auto Group 8, Next Door Pub 6.
Kunes Auto Group 17, Kokodynski Orthodontics 11.
Next Door Pub 18, Apex Family Chiropractic 9.
Quad County Travel Baseball
U-12 Baseball
LG Dunn Lumber 10, Williams Bay 9.
LG Dunn Lumber 11 Delavan Royal Basket 3
LG Culvers 5, Big Foot 3.
Whitewater ABCD 13, LG Culvers 3 (LG Culvers final Season record 11-5).
U-10 Baseball
LG Brewington Electric 7, Delavan 2.
LG Brewington Electric 7, Whitewater Southern Lakes 1.
LG Kwik Trip 17, Elkhorn 7.
Whitewater DLK 15, LG Kwik Trip 5 (LG Kwik Trip final season Record 10-5).
U-12 Softball
LG PFI ScreenPrint 7, Big Foot 1.
LG PFI ScreenPrint 9, Delavan American Legion 6.
U-10 Softball
Delavan 3 LG, Fairwyn Ltd 2 (LG Fairwyn Ltd final season Record 11-4).