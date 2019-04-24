An ordinance that prevents Lake Geneva business owners from displaying sandwich boards or merchandise on sidewalks has been on the books for a long time.
However, for years, the city and downtown merchants have simply ignored this law. Sandwich boards are common on Main and Broads streets, and some merchants display their products on the sidewalks.
That is about to change. In a letter to downtown shopkeepers, the city recently outlined the existing rules and wrote that it will enforce the laws on the books.
The prohibitions on merchandise and sandwich boards have been so lackadaisically enforced that the actual ordinances have become meaningless. These laws have been ignored for so long that many people are surprised to learn that they are even on the books.
Now, seemingly arbitrarily, the city has decided it is time to enforce the existing ordinance. This decision was seemingly made without input from business owners — the people who are impacted.
The city of Lake Geneva government has often been viewed as being bad for business. With this letter, that perception just got worse.
We suspect the enforcement of the existing law is a response to comments made by consultant Roger Brooks.
Brooks, an expert on downtowns, was critical of the displays in a recent evaluation of Lake Geneva. Brooks’ opinion could have been a great catalyst for a conversation on improving the downtown. Unfortunately, that conversation occurred in the form of an enforcement letter.
This has ruffled feathers, and it could have been avoided.
Each year, the city should invite all of the downtown shopkeepers to city hall for a presentation on ordinances that are on the books. The presentation could simply be a PowerPoint on the do’s and don’ts for downtown businesses.
This public meeting would also give business owners a chance to express their misgivings about the current ordinances, and it would give them a venue to be heard.
The mayor and alderman could attend the meeting and hear the concerns of the downtown business community in an organized exchange.
Main streets throughout the country face a never-ending stream of challenges, thanks to big-box retailers and Amazon. Our local government shouldn’t seek out ways to make it harder for them.
If the mayor explains why the city wants to enforce an ordinance, or create a new law, it will be better received than a letter from the building department.
A simple annual meeting would go a long way in improving the business climate in downtown Lake Geneva.