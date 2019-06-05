Badger High School’s Class of 1964 is having a reunion July 27, and it’s looking for several classmates.
Reunion planners seek information on the following people:
Lillian Alberth, Paulette Grace, Carolyn Absher, Tom Hurdis, Ed Buckley, Deloris Kurtz, Patricia Donahue, Dave Lacroix, James Gowin, Diane Lininger Frasier, Landon Petrie, Peter Phillips, Diane Schachner, Jean Shumway, Margaret Smith, Gary Van Tassell, Nicholas Weil, Shirley Wegner, George Weyrauch, Candice Whittington, Rosemary White, Ron Zarnstorff, James West, John Pottie, Robin Schick and Jean Wheeler.
Those with information are urged to contact Sue at 262-903-1946 or Barb at 262-279-6589.
The July 27 reunion will occur at Hawks View Country Club, Lake Geneva.