Valley clean up

Williams Bay High School students attack weeds and shrubs cluttering Dave Valley’s flower beds during last year’s Community Service Day.

 File Photo/Regional News

WILLIAMS BAY — The third annual Community Service Day on Oct. 18 will give residents a chance to spruce up before the Oct. 19 village of Williams Bay Centennial Celebration.

Williams Bay High School students and staff will be available to wash windows, rake lawns and clean up gardens.

Students will also clean roadsides leading into Williams Bay and harvest native plant seeds in the Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy for future planting.

Anyone interested in having a group of students do some chores, call Williams Bay High School at 262-245-6224 or contact Deb Soplanda at dsoplanda@williamsbayschools.org.

Requests are filled on a first come, first serve basis.

