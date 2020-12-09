Free cocoa is just part of the four-day fun happening in Richmond, Illinois.
Richmond’s Downtown Cocoa Days is Thursday to Sunday, Dec. 10 to 13, at several businesses, including Anderson’s Candy Shop, 10301 N. Main St., Richmond.
Discounts and freebies are part of the event, with highlights including $2 ornament makin gat Harper G. Mercantile, $5 DIY Hammer at Home Kits from Hammer & Stain, and 25% off items at Finery & Finishes.
The free cocoa is courtesy of Anderson’s. Visit their Facebook page or the Cocoa Days page for more details.
