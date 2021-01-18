 Skip to main content
Column: Januarys of the past in Lake Geneva
Column: Januarys of the past in Lake Geneva

Picture of the Past Ice Fisherman

George Curran shows off two Northern Pikes he caught in Geneva Lake in 1961, as residents of Lake Geneva find ways to enjoy themselves during one of Wisconsin’s long, cold winters.

During the 1940s and 1950s in Lake Geneva as I was growing up, January was a month that we simply had to slog our way through. It was the depths of winter.

The only things that we had to look forward to were Groundhog Day and the fortunately short month of February with its “holidays” on Groundhog Day, Lincoln’s birthday, Valentine’s Day, and Washington’s birthday.

On March 1, we tentatively looked forward to the spring, Palm Sunday, “Maundy” Thursday, Good Friday, and Easter. We also looked forward to “Mardi Gras” even though it occurred far away in New Orleans.

My Catholic friends looked forward to Ash Wednesday and the beginning of Lent when grilled cheese sandwiches would be on the lunch menu on Fridays in school. Neither Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day nor Presidents’ Day existed in those dreary winter days.

The lake, of course, was frozen over and we could skate and play ice hockey on it and we could ride our sleds down Stanford’s Hill on Franklin Avenue and down Beginner’s Hill and Devil’s Hill where the Edgewood Hill subdivision is today. January always was the most boring month in school.

One activity that made the month of January somewhat tolerable was watching high school basketball games in the LG High School auditorium.

As we begin the year 2021 I suspect that most of us are looking forward to being vaccinated before too long and hoping that the coronavirus pandemic will be vanquished before the year’s end and we can return to “normal.” Unlike during the 1940s and 1950s, we now have the “Super Bowl” to look forward to on Feb. 7.

Hopefully the Green Bay Packers will be one of the two teams that will be playing in it. 2020 will be remembered as the strangest (and worst) year we have endured during the time that we have been on this planet.

