Column: Januarys of the past in Lake Geneva

During the 1940s and 1950s in Lake Geneva as I was growing up, January was a month that we simply had to slog our way through. It was the depths of winter.

The only things that we had to look forward to were Groundhog Day and the fortunately short month of February with its “holidays” on Groundhog Day, Lincoln’s birthday, Valentine’s Day, and Washington’s birthday.

On March 1, we tentatively looked forward to the spring, Palm Sunday, “Maundy” Thursday, Good Friday, and Easter. We also looked forward to “Mardi Gras” even though it occurred far away in New Orleans.

My Catholic friends looked forward to Ash Wednesday and the beginning of Lent when grilled cheese sandwiches would be on the lunch menu on Fridays in school. Neither Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day nor Presidents’ Day existed in those dreary winter days.

The lake, of course, was frozen over and we could skate and play ice hockey on it and we could ride our sleds down Stanford’s Hill on Franklin Avenue and down Beginner’s Hill and Devil’s Hill where the Edgewood Hill subdivision is today. January always was the most boring month in school.

One activity that made the month of January somewhat tolerable was watching high school basketball games in the LG High School auditorium.