Como cardboard boat race tradition continues; New bride paddled in memory of grandfather

The annual Freddie’s West End cardboard boat races returned to Lake Como on Saturday, July 31. Competitors of all ages took to the waters in the name of the beloved local tradition, started over 20 years ago by the late Frederick Kukla Sr.

“It’s just a time to have fun and be together,” event host Laura Shimkus said.

Shimkus has been hosting the boat races for over 20 years, adding color to the event with her commentary and encouragement. She first took on the role of host at the request of her good friend Cindy Szok, who co-owns Freddie’s West End.

Over the years, Shimkus has watched kids in the community grow up with each boat race. One of her favorite things about the event, she said, is watching youth competitors graduate to the adult races.

“I love to see how the kids have grown,” she said. “It’s all about the kids having a good time.”

Tiffany Flitcroft, formerly Kukla, said she has been competing in the carboard boat races for 17 years. She started racing when she was just a kid, continuing the family tradition started by her grandfather, the late Frederick Kukla Sr.