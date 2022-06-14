 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Conspiracy to commit manufacture/deliver tetrahydrocannabinols

Saul Carranza Vazquez, 25, has been charged with conspiracy to commit manufacture/deliver tetrahydrocannabinols. A series of texts and phone calls with a confidential informant between March and April 2020 led to the delivery and seizure of 427 grams of marijuana.

