Saul Carranza Vazquez, 25, has been charged with conspiracy to commit manufacture/deliver tetrahydrocannabinols. A series of texts and phone calls with a confidential informant between March and April 2020 led to the delivery and seizure of 427 grams of marijuana.
Travis Devlin
Reporter
