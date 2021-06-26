06/10/21 6:03 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 600 block of Wells Street for a broken window complaint. Upon arrival, the officers made contact with two intoxicated subjects. One subject, 49 year old, Rebecca L. Sobotka admitted to breaking the window and had conditions of bond not to drink alcohol. Rebecca was taken into custody and charges were referred up to the Walworth County District Attorney’s Office for criminal damage to property and felony bail jumping. Rebecca was subsequently confined in the Walworth County Jail on the aforementioned charges.