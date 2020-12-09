Deals in Delavan

On Dec. 1, Visit Delevan launched 12 Days of Delavan, a holiday event involving several area business promotions and activities — with different deals and highlights of civic organizations each day.
The event wraps up Dec. 12, with shopping deals at the following places:
Dec. 9: This N That Imporium, with a highlight on the Delavan Historic Foundation-Delavan Walldogs.
Dec. 10: Brick Street Yarn and Patty’s Deli.
Dec. 11: Bradley’s Department Store and Hernandez Mexican Restaurant. Highlighting the Phoenix Park Band Shell.
Dec. 12: TNT Ace Hardware. Highlight: Downtown Business Association.
While shopping, play the Elf on the Shelf Scavenger Hunt. The elf could be hiding at one of 10 area businesses.
Find out more at the Delavan Connect Communities Facebook page.
