Delivery, possession with intent to deliver/distribute methamphetamine

Keith E. Acker, 46, 6056 N Railroad St., Burlington, has been charged with delivery of methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park and two other counts of delivery of methamphetamine. Officers from the Walworth County Drug Enforcement Unit participated as confidential informants in controlled purchases of meth by Acker from March 2022 through April 2022.
Travis Devlin
Reporter
