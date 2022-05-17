Jacob E. Caruso, 48, 1608 Beckman Dr., Delavan, has been charged with disorderly conduct, domestic abuse assessments. Caruso is a repeat offender. On April 19, officers from the Town of Delavan Police Department were dispatched to a residence in which a man was having a breakdown, intoxicated, and according to the caller, had guns. The caller stated that her husband, Caruso, had 12 beers and was off his medication. The man reportedly threatened to kill himself, her and a neighbor. In 2020, Caruso plead guilty to one count of battery and plead guilty to two counts of disorderly conduct in a domestic abuse incident in October 2019.