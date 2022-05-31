Jacob E. Caruso, 48, 1608 Beckman Dr., Delavan, has been charged with disorderly conduct, domestic abuse assessments. Caruso is a repeat offender from a guilty plea in 2020 of one count of battery and in 2019 for two counts of disorderly conduct stemming from a domestic abuse incident. On April 19 of this year, Delavan police were notified of an intoxicated man having a breakdown, off his medication and saying he had guns. The caller reported that Caruso consumed 12 beers, was threatening her and was threatening her, himself and a neighbor.