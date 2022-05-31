 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Disorderly conduct, domestic abuse assessments

Jacob E. Caruso, 48, 1608 Beckman Dr., Delavan, has been charged with disorderly conduct, domestic abuse assessments. Caruso is a repeat offender from a guilty plea in 2020 of one count of battery and in 2019 for two counts of disorderly conduct stemming from a domestic abuse incident. On April 19 of this year, Delavan police were notified of an intoxicated man having a breakdown, off his medication and saying he had guns. The caller reported that Caruso consumed 12 beers, was threatening her and was threatening her, himself and a neighbor.

