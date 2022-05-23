Zacharias J. Carter, 19, 147 Fremont St., Walworth, has been charged with disorderly conduct, domestic abuse. He is a repeat offender from a prior conviction of possession of methamphetamine back in March 2021. In June 2021, officers from the Walworth County Police Department were dispatched to a residence for a woman and a man yelling at each other. The caller told the officer that she heard as what she described as the man striking the woman. Carter admitted to the verbal altercation and stated that she pushed him and he pushed her back. The argument began over chores.