Downtown businesses ready for customers
Below is a list of some of the Lake Geneva Retail and other businesses that are offering online shopping, gift cards and either pickup, delivery or both during restrictions related to the coronavirus.

The below businesses are part of the Lake Geneva Business Improvement District (BID) and we hope our readers will support these businesses now. 

Business name Business Address Business phone Business website Do you offer curbside pick up? Do you offer delivery? Briefly describe your business or what you can sell during this time
Antique Unique Vintage Shop 252 Center Street 262-903-5349 yes yes Antiques & vintage items
Avant Cycle Cafe 234 Broad Street 262-203-5141 www.avantcyclecafe.com yes yes Bicycle Sales and Service, signature coffee and teas
Brick & Mortar Home and Outdoor 222 Center Street 262-249-0530 brickandmortarhome.com yes yes Outdoor Furniture and Indoor Furniture and Accessories
Beef Jerky Outlet 270 Broad Street 262-203-5420 www.beefjerkyoutlet.com/lake-geneva yes yes Beef Jerky, sauces, specialty peanuts and more
Bloomingbyrds 755 W Main Street 262-249-0520 yes yes Womens clothing and accessories
Clear Water Outdoor 744 W. Main Street 262-348-2422 https://www.clearwateroutdoor.com/ yes
Constant Cravings 152 Broad Street 262 248 8450 https://www.contantcravings.net yes yes Gourmet popcorn
Cornerstone Shop & Gallery 214 Broad Street 262-248-6988 www.cornerstoneshoppe.com yes yes Gifts, Decor, Fashion and Bath & Body Cleaning Items
C.R. Goodfinds 731 W. Main Street 262-203-5174 https://www.crgoodfinds.com/ yes Homewares and sundries
Delaney Street Mercantile 905 W. Main Street 262 248-8008 delaneystreet.com yes does not apply Gift Cards/On Line Website/Email inquiries
Dust Bunny Books 152 Center St. #100S 262-248-2882 dustbunnybooks.com yes no Bookstore
Edie Boutique 737 W Main Street 847-910-9759 www.shopedie.com yes no womens clothing and accessory boutique
Element Massage Studio 647 W. Main Street 414-324-2496 www.vagaro.com/elementmassagestudio Does not apply yes CBD creams and therapeutic grade tinctures as well as therapeutic grade essential oils
Evr Dry Gds 741 W. Main Street 262-249-0922 yes yes Mens and Womens clothing
Fleming's 711 Main Street 262-248-4637 flemingsltd.com yes yes Vineyard Vines and Irish products
Frank's Original 272 Broad Street 262-729-5577 www.franksoriginal.com yes yes BEST BURGERS & FRIES IN LAKE GENEVA!
Geneva Gifts, Inc. 150 BROAD Street 262-248-6756 www.genevagifts.com yes yes Homemade fudge, Jelly Belly Beans, Minnetonka Moccasin and Salt Water Taffy.
Geneva Lake Arts Foundation Gallery 223 223 Broad Street 262 215 1174 www.genevalakeartsfoundation.org Does not apply does not apply Our Gallery 223 features and supports the work of regional artists.
Geneva Lakes Jewelry & Gem Appraisers 728 W. Main Street 262-215-1004 Genevalakesjewelry.com yes yes Available for in store or in home appointments. Appraising, restyling, repair.
Haberdapper 253 Broad Street 262-248-7700 www.haberdapper.com yes yes 20% OFF Gift Certificates (limited time only) & Top Brand Items.
JAYNE 771 W Main Street 262-348-1911 shopjayne.com yes yes JAYNE sells fashionable & comfortable women's clothing, shoes, and accessories
Lake Geneva Clue Room 172 Main Street #107 262-325-2375 www.lakegenevaclueroom.com no no Gift Cards
Lake Geneva Spice Company 255 Broad Street 262-248-3025 www.lakegenevaspicecompany.com/ yes yes Coffee, spices, teas, gift boxes
LILYPOTS 605 W Main Street 262-248-4200 www.lilypots.com yes yes Fresh Floral Arrangements
Oh My Gauze! 227 Broad Street 262-248-2827 https://www.ohmygauze.com/ yes
Olive Grace Salon 772 W Main St #06 262-308-3083 www.olivegracecollective.com yes does not apply Hair salon- Online Gift Cards, Retail Curbside Pickup
Paws for Treats 851 W. Main Street 262-203-5094 http://pawsfortreats.net/index.html yes no
ShoShoo 719 West Main Street 262-248-7466 yes yes Shoes and socks
SOHO Boutique 875 W Main Street 414-915-5012 www.thesohoboutique.com no no We are 100% online right now
Strawberry Fields 707 West Main Street 815 347-6602 yes yes Women's clothing and accessories
The Board Shop 269 Broad Street 262-248-1703 https://bswake.com yes yes
The Bottle Shop 617 W. Main Street 262-348-9463 www.thebottleshoplakegeneva.com yes no Happy Hours Supplies, local cheese and spreads and weekly specials
The Candle Mercantile 870 W Main Street 262-203-5557 www.thecandlemercantile.com yes yes Hand poured soy candles, reed diffusers, room & body sprays and wax melts
The Hive 755 Main Street, Lower 262-812-8238 Thehiveartisanmarket.com yes yes The Hive is a retail store comprised of 15 local artists. Most items are handmade and upcycled.
The Olive Oil Shops 221 Broad Street 262-348-1800 theoliveoilshops.com yes does not apply olive oil, vinegar & whatever is in the store
Tres Belle Boutique 233 Broad Street 262-248-1629 http://www.tresbelleboutique.net We are a women's boutique with apparel, accessories, gifts, and home decor items.
Twelfth & Brown 729 Main Street 262-812-4055 Twelfthandbrown.com yes yes Women’s clothing, jewelry & accessories, candles

