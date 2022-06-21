Downtown Lake Geneva Fourth of July Kids Parade

The Frank Kresen American Legion Post 24 resumes its annual parade after a two-year hiatus. Children can take part in the parade, dress in costume and decorate their bicycles.

The parade travels on Dodge to Center streets, then onto Henry Street, stopping at the American Legion Post building, 735 Henry St.

At the post building, there will be a Fourth of July ceremony with the “Pledge of Allegiance,” a 21-gun salute and awards for the best costumes and decorated bicycles during the parade. Cash prizes awarded in three categories — ages 4 and younger, 5-8 and 9-12. Children also receive ice cream during the ceremony.