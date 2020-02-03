'Dungeons & Dragons' intro Feb. 22

Celebrate “Dungeons & Dragons” by playing the game in a location that’s significant to its history.

On Saturday, Feb. 22, Intro to Dungeons & Dragons is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Horticultural Hall, 330 Broad St., Lake Geneva.

Guests can learn the history of the role playing game or how to play, as well as participate in several D&D games at the event.

Horticultural Hall is the location of the first GenCon, the first official gaming convention in Lake Geneva.

Gary Gygax, D&D’s co-creator, held GenCon there in 1968.

The event is hosted by Matheson Memorial Library, in Elkhorn, and the Lake Geneva Public Library.

It is sponsored by Lake Geneva Games, Horticultural Hall and Gino’s East of Lake Geneva.

Snacks will be available.

To play D&D at the event, register by following instructions at lakegeneva.lib.wi.us/event/intro-to-dd/.

The libraries are hosting another D&D-related event Wednesday, Feb. 19, at 6:30 p.m.

At the event — which is located at Matheson, 101 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn — participants can learn how to create a D&D character.