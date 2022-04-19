Earth Day in the Bay is Friday, April 22

The first Earth Day in the Bay takes place Friday, April 22 from 5 – 7 p.m. The event begins with a presentation by Susan Hughes on Hydroponic Gardening at 4:30 p.m. at the Green Grocer.

Earth Day in the Bay will also feature several inspired area artists including Pam Ring, offering a class on recycled paper art, Marty Carney (landscape, oil), Tony Winslow (woodcraft), and Jackie Winslow (contemporary, acrylic) of Winslow Studio.

While enjoying Earth-friendly edibles, wine, beer and teas, Earth Day in the Bay will entertain with local musicians performing a wide variety of favorite songs, including Elizabeth Bloom, Sandra Johnson, Thaddeus Celak, Sharon Johnson and guests. All events will take place within the Green Grocer, the General Store and Clear Waters Spa Salon.

Tickets are available at eventbrite.com; proceeds benefit the Williams Bay Cultural Arts Alliance and the Walworth County Food & Diaper Bank.