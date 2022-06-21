East Troy 4th of July Music Festival

Friday-Sunday, July 1-3, Rossmiller Sports Complex and Skate Park, 3072 Graydon Ave., East Troy, easttroylions.org. Admission: $5. Carnival wristbands: $20 advance, $25 at festival, $50 advance Megaband, $60 Megaband at festival.

Live music across three stages, plus a carnival, dart tournament, wrist wrestling, parade and at dusk on July 3, fireworks.

Numerous acts will perform, including The Now, Smart Mouth, Dirty Boogie, Lunch Money Bullies, Ben & Georgia, Remington Ride, Spare Change, O’Dog, Andy Carrol & the People He Owes Money, Figure of Speech, The Toys, Alyssia Dominguez, Josh Michael, Time Castle and Chad Hell.

Carnival hours are July 1, 5-11 p.m., and July 2-3, 1-11 p.m. The Luck of the Draw Dart Tournament is July 2 at noon, wrist wrestling July 2 at 3 p.m.

The parade is July 3 at noon. See website for more details.