The Sixth Annual East Troy Beerfest is at the park May 30 from 3 to 6 p.m.

Boasting unlimited samples of over 55 craft beers throughout the area, there will also be a DRINKO and Giant Beer Pong Challenge, pretzel necklace making, souvenir tasting glass and music by DJ JJJ.

For Beerfest, general admission tickets are $40 in advance, $45 at the door. Visit www.easttroy.org for more information.