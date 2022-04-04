East Troy bunny train

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bunny Train — April 9, 10 and 16, at 9 and 10:30 a.m., noon and 1:30 and 3 p.m., East Troy Railroad Museum, 2002 Church St., East Troy, 262-642-3263, easttroyrr.org. Tickets: $9 toddlers, $15 children, $19 adults, $14 East Troy Railroad Museum members. Note: As of this writing, there were only a few tickets available for each date.

Take a ride on a historic train to the Elegant Farmer in Mukwonago. Along the way, there will be coloring activities and a scavenger hunt out the window. Jelly beans for all. On the return trip, take a photo with the Easter Bunny himself. Child and toddler ticket holders will receive a stuffed bunny.

If the Bunny Train is sold out, people can still visit Elegant Farmer April 9, 10 and 16 to have their picture taken with the Easter Bunny.

