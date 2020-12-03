East Troy Christmas Parade Train

Also on Dec. 5, the lighted Christmas Parade Train featuring Santa Claus is riding from Mukwonago to East Troy.

The train is expected to depart from Elegant Farmer at 5:30 p.m. It should past by Army Lake Road at 5:50 p.m., St. Peter’s Road at 6 p.m., Byrnes Street at 6:15 p.m., Division Street at 6:25 p.m., and arrive at the East Troy Depot, 2002 Church St., East Troy, at 6:30 p.m.

The East Troy Fire Department will take Santa to Village Square Park to light the Bob Barutha Memorial Christmas Tree for East Troy Lights.

The interactive holiday light show lasts from Dec. 5 to 31, with light shows every hour. Visit easttroylights.com to learn how to mock up your own light show for the display.

Debuting Dec. 5 is Christmas Carriage Rides at the East Troy Area Chamber of Commerce, 2894 Main St., East Troy.

Rides are $15 for adults, $10 for ages 4 to 12, free for ages 3 and younger. Cash only for this socially distanced, 20-minute ride through the East Troy square and adjacent back roads.

Carriage rides will be every Saturday in December.